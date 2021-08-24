Senator Victor Prengei to be buried on Saturday

Nominated Senator Victor Prengei, who died in an accident on Monday last week, will be buried on August 28 at his home in Marioshoni.

The burial committee from the Senate on Monday visited the home of the late legislator in Lawina, Mariashoni Division in Molo Sub-County to oversee the burial preparations.

Nakuru Senator Susan Kihika, who led the committee's visit, said preparations were going on well.

"We have identified where the grave will be set and we are hopeful that everything will proceed well," she said, adding that they will ensure that Covid-19 protocols on burials will be observed on Saturday.

Nakuru Senator Susan Kihika (right), Millicent Omanga (centre) and other senators at Mariashoni trading centre where they inspected works at the site where the burial service of the late Victor Prengei will be conducted. Photo credit: John Njoroge | Nation Media Group

Senators Susan Kihika and Millicent Omanga at the Lawina home of late nominated senator Victor Prengei on August 23, 2021 Photo credit: John Njoroge | Nation Media Group

Ms Kihika said there will be a burial service in Nairobi on Thursday, where friends and family will have a chance to mourn him since most will not attend the burial service on Saturday.

Senator Prengei's body will be flown to his Mariashoni home on Friday morning for an overnight stay before interment.

His elder brother, Joseph Saitoti, said all is set for their legislator's sendoff. As per Ogiek customs, the grave will be dug on the burial day.

The chairman of the burial committee at the senator's home, MCA Douglas Ayambei, said only relatives and a few family members will be allowed at the graveside to ensure Covid-19 protocols are adhered to.

Other senators present at the home on Monday were Enock Wambua (Kitui), Philip Mpaayei (Kajiado), Christopher Langat (Bomet) and Millicent Omanga (Nominated).

At Mariashoni trading centre, county government machinery could be seen levelling the ground where the burial service will be conducted.

Machines from the county government level the ground at Mariashoni trading centre in Nakuru County on August 23, 2021. Photo credit: John Njoroge | Nation Media Group

The late Prengei, 37, joined Parliament in 2017 on a Jubilee Party ticket, making him the first legislator from the minority Ogiek community.

Soon after his swearing-in, Mr Prengei said his nomination signalled a new dawn not only for the minority group but also for young people.