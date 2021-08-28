Senator Victor Prengei burial underway in Molo

The burial ceremony of nominated Senator Victor Prengei, who died in an accident on Monday last week, is currently underway.

Prengei is being laid to rest at his home in Marioshoni, Molo.

Deputy President William Ruto, Nakuru Senator Susan Kihika are among the mourners in attendance.

Photo credit: John Njoroge | Nation Media Group

The late Prengei, 37, joined Parliament in 2017 on a Jubilee Party ticket, making him the first legislator from the minority Ogiek community.

Photo credit: John Njoroge | Nation Media Group

Soon after his swearing-in, Mr Prengei said his nomination signalled a new dawn not only for the minority group but also for young people.

Photo credit: John Njoroge | Nation Media Group