Senate team's approval pushes Nakuru a step closer to city status

A view of Nakuru town.

Photo credit: Courtesy

By  Eric Matara

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Governor Kinyanjui faces an obstacle as Senator Susan Kihika is expected to convince her colleagues in the Senate to reject the proposal.

Nakuru County’s application for elevation to city status was on Tuesday approved by the Senate Devolution and Intergovernmental Relations Committee.

Editor's picks

More from Counties

  1. Woman, son and house help killed, set ablaze in Nakuru

  2. EACC arrests Bungoma County officials over Sh3m imprest

  3. Was naming city road after Francis Atwoli done irregularly?

  4. Large scale gold mining to start in Kakamega in 2022

  5. PRIME Kenya Ferry Services to be sued in case of a stampede

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.