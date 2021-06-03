Nakuru town
Courtesy

Nakuru

Senate approves Nakuru bid for city status

By  Eric Matara

Nation Media Group

Nakuru Municipality will now be the fourth city in Kenya, after the Senate voted to support its elevation yesterday.

