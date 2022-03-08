Breaking News: US bans Sonko, family from travel to America

Self confessed serial killer fit to stand trial

Moses Kipchirchir

Suspected serial killer Moses Kipchirchir hides his face at Mogotio police station on December 27, 2021.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Mercy Koskey


The man suspected to have killed many people in Nakuru and Mogotio is fit to stand trial. 

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.