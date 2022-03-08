Self confessed serial killer fit to stand trial

A mental exam on the self-confessed serial killer Mr Moses Kipchirchir shows that his mental stability passes muster.



Mogotio Sub-County Criminal Investigation Boss Lucas Tumbo told Nation yesterday that Mr Kipchirchir will be presented at the Kabarnet High Court to take plea.



Mr Tumbo said two mental tests were done on the suspect who will be charged with at least three murders, as the police continue with investigations into other claims of murder.



“From what we know as from the court records, the suspect is scheduled to take a plea on that day. Depending on the medical report that will be represented that day the court will determine what to do,” said Mt Tumbo.



The standard procedure in the country’s justice system is that before a suspect is presented in court, he has to be subjected to a mental examination.



Mr Kipchirchir is set to be charged with the murders of the Nakuru businesswoman Veronicah Kanini, his wife and their 18-month old son.



Mr Kipchirchir, 34, was arrested on November 13 and detained in Mogotio, after police linked him to the abduction and killing of Ms Kanini.



While in custody, he confessed to killing the woman and burying her body in a shallow grave on the banks of the Molo River. The body was retrieved on November 24.



One month later Mr Kichirchir confessed to having killed his wife Purity Chebet and their son. He alleged that he killed her after she reported him to the authorities.



The bodies of the two were exhumed in separate shallow graves two kilometers apart along the banks of Molo River.



On January 27, the suspect was arraigned at a Kabarnet High Court before Justice Weldon Korir and was expected to take a plea but the court said that he was unfit to stand trial, based on a mental assessment report from a psychiatrist at Nakuru Provincial General Hospital.