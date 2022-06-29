Security shakeup looms as Matiang’i visits Nakuru

Interior Cabinet secretary Fred Matiang’i is expected to visit Nakuru County today amid concerns about soaring levels of insecurity caused by criminal gangs.

Dr Matiang’i will chair a high-level meeting with the region’s security team aimed at assessing recent events and coming up with strategies to avert more threats.

His visit comes as changes are expected to be made to the county’s security leadership.

Addressing reporters on Tuesday, Rift Valley Regional Commissioner Mohamed Maalim indicated that a shakeup is likely to be ordered during the visit.

Mr Maalim said the changes are meant to streamline security agencies in the region and ensure government objectives are achieved.

He hinted at the likelihood of sacking officers adversely mentioned in promoting criminal activities by collaborating with offenders or offering them protection.

Mr Maalim explained that any changes to be made and new measures adopted will be announced by Dr Matiang’i when he visits.

“In our strategy, we are going to undertake major changes in the security docket, including taking action on errant officers and if need be make the necessary recommendations to the inspector-general of police,” said Mr Maalim.

Mobile phones recovered by the police during a crackdown on outlawed criminal gangs 'confirm' on June 28. Photo credit: Joseph Openda | Nation Media Group

“Any officer who has been linked to the criminals should know that their 40 days are over.”

He was speaking in the wake of public outrage over rising insecurity.

This followed the shocking murders of three women that police suspected were raped before being killed in Mawanga estate in Bahati by people thought to be members of the dreaded Confirm gang.

A security operation ordered in the area led to the arrest of 128 people suspected to be members of the gang.

Police seized 436 mobile phones, 40 laptops, 61 knives, six swords, 15 pangas, 3,367 rolls of bangs, more than one kilogram of unprocessed bhang and sachets of heroin.

They also confiscated Army and National Youth Service uniforms, toy guns and 10 unclaimed motorbikes suspected to have been used by the gang for their criminal activities.

Meanwhile, two lawmakers summoned by the police recorded statements with the Directorate of Criminal Investigations in Nakuru.

The MPs – David Gikaria (Nakuru Town East) and Samuel Arama (Nakuru Town West) – were summoned for questioning after being linked to the activities of criminal gangs, Mr Maalim said.