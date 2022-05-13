Sankok son’s death: Top detectives in Nakuru for second autopsy

Detectives and scientists are in Nakuru to conduct the second autopsy on the remains of nominated MP David Sankok's son, Hillary Memusi Sankok.

The forensic exam being done at the Umash funeral home in Nakuru County was ordered by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations after several gaps emerged in the first procedure that was conducted at Longisa Hospital in the absence of a forensic pathologist.

Speaking at Umash, Narok DCI boss Mwenda Ethaiba said the autopsy was being conducted by chief government pathologist Dr Johansen Oduor and two other doctors representing the family.

The results of today's postmortem exam will help detectives get the correct position on what happened on the day the boy died, said Dr Oduor.

"It is a matter of interest to all of us. I want to assure everyone that justice will be served on this matter,” he said.

“Once we do the postmortem, then we will go back to the analysis of what the investigations have done so far so that we can come up with the direction that we will take after we have done all the investigation and forensic analysis."

DCI detectives at the Umash funeral home in Nakuru County on May 13,2022,where the second autopsy of the Nominated Member of Parliament David Sankok's son Memusi Sankok is ongoing Photo credit: Cheboite Kigen | Nation Media Group

The DCI had earlier directed the family to postpone the burial that was scheduled for Tuesday, May 10, to allow detectives to conduct a forensic examination of the body of the 15-year-old boy. He is expected to be buried tomorrow.





