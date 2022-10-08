Rift Valley LSK branch mourns death of Moi's lawyer Juma Kiplenge

The late President Daniel Moi’s lawyer and longtime friend Juma Kibanja Kiplenge is dead.

Mr Kiplenge, who founded the Nakuru City-based Kiplenge and Kurgat Advocates died on Friday afternoon at a hospital in Nairobi.

Following his death, Rift Valley lawyers sent their messages of condolence to the family of the late lawyer. Kiplenge’s death was confirmed by Rift Valley Law Society of Kenya president Aston Muchella.

Mr Muchella, who described Mr Kiplenge’s death as shocking to the legal fraternity, said the lawyer had been sick for some time before he was admitted to the Nairobi Hospital two weeks ago.

“It is with great shock that we announce the death of one of the most strategic members of our legal fraternity. He passed on today (Friday) at midday after battling an illness for about two weeks. As a society we wish to send our condolences to his family and assure them that we are together in this,” he said.

Mr Kiplenge handled some of the prominent clients including the late retired President Moi.

He was instrumental in strengthening various legal parameters as well as mentoring many young lawyers in Nakuru.

“He was a selfless man who gave his life to serving society. We shall greatly miss him,” said Mr Muchella.

Lawyer Kimutai Bosek, who schooled together with Mr Kiplenge, described him as an accomplished lawyer who achieved a lot within a short time.

Mr Bosek described Mr Kiplenge was a brilliant student back at their school Kituro High School in Kabarnet where his A-level results remain some of the best in Kenya.

“He was bold and courageous to the extent that he once during his early years of practice took the late Mzee Moi head-on over his excesses, something which not many lawyers would attempt at that time,” said Mr Bosek.

According to the lawyer, it never took long before the late Mzee Moi recognised Mr Kiplenge’s brilliance and hired him as his private lawyer.

Another lawyer Steve Biko Osur mourned the loss of a friend and a colleague.

Mr Biko, who at one point practised alongside Mr Kiplenge described him as “a witty but social nice guy who mentored many lawyers in Nakuru town.”

Mr Biko revealed that he jointly with Mr Kiplenge represented the former president in a number of cases some of which he has taken over.

According to Mr Biko, Kiplenge was a faithful student of the late lawyer Mirugi Kariuki who boldly took on politically instigated cases that faced many opposition politicians in the early 1990s. For this, he faced many arrests, some of which Mr Biko represented him.

He was a champion for the rights of the Endorois community whom he zealously defended.