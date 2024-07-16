Retired police chief kills wife then takes own life

Police in Nakuru County are investigating an incident where a retired senior police officer shot dead his wife and later turned the gun on himself in Chemanel village, Nakuru County on Monday.

According to Kuresoi South police commander Jeremiah Leariwala, Joel Langat, who once served as Nakuru OCPD for a long time, fatally shot his wife Sarah Chepkemoi in the head.

Police have launched an investigation into the circumstances that led Langat, a licensed gun owner, to carry out the violence.

According to Mr Leariwala, neighbours became concerned when they noticed that the couple's compound had been locked throughout Monday, with their poultry left unattended and making noise.

Upon investigation, they found their house locked from the inside and after breaking in, they discovered Ms Chepkemoi's lifeless body on a bed with a trail of blood leading to another room where Mr Langat was found critically injured in the chest and bleeding.