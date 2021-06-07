Retired Chief Justice David Maraga: My life after retirement

Retired Chief Justice David Maraga

Retired Chief Justice David Maraga speaks at Greensteds International School, Nakuru, on June 6, 2021.
 

Photo credit: Francis Mureithi | Nation Media Group

By  Francis Mureithi

Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Mr Maraga, who retired on January 21, said he enjoys the cool breeze and singing birds every morning at his Kiamunyi home on the outskirts of Nakuru Town.

Six months into retirement, former Chief Justice David Maraga says he has nothing to regret and is enjoying his life to the fullest outside the corridors of justice.

