Retired Chief Justice David Maraga: My life after retirement

Six months into retirement, former Chief Justice David Maraga says he has nothing to regret and is enjoying his life to the fullest outside the corridors of justice.

Mr Maraga, who retired on January 21, said he enjoys the cool breeze and singing birds every morning at his Kiamunyi home on the outskirts of Nakuru Town.

"I'm enjoying my retirement. It is not as hectic as it used to be. It's extremely good. I can relax and do what I want. I have just come from home to attend this lovely school function and I will go home to relax at my pleasure. I feel happy since I retired. There is no pressure of work," he said.

He spoke to the Nation at Greensteds International School on Sunday during a prize giving and graduation ceremony, at which he was the chief guest.

Youth leadership

In his keynote address, Mr Maraga rooted for young people to assume critical leadership positions saying: "If young people are involved in leadership and nurtured early enough, they will be ready to receive the leadership baton from the retiring crop of leaders."

Retired Chief Justice David Maraga (centre) and his wife Eucabeth Nyaboke (third right) pose for a photo with Year 13 students at Greensteds International School, Nakuru, on June 6, 2021. Photo credit: Francis Mureithi | Nation Media Group

Mr Maraga said any leader worth his or her salt should be able to nurture the next crop of leaders by nurturing talent and good leadership skills.

"Those in leadership positions should involve young people and prepare them well to receive the leadership baton as they prepare to exit the stage," he said.

The ex-CJ said he was impressed by Greensteds, which is located off Nakuru-Nairobi highway, because of its excellent academic record as it sends nearly 100 per cent of the students to universities abroad.

"I'm also impressed that Greensteds is recognising and nurturing talent in areas like information technology, music and sports, and is helping talented students to excel in their areas of specialisation," he added.

He said this is helping the students to grow holistically.

"Nurturing our young persons is one of the noblest roles. This will enable the students to face the challenges of life with confidence."

Big dreams

Mr Maraga urged the students to dream big, saying "even that girl whose dream is to become the next CJ of Kenya ... I can assure her those dreams are valid".

"There is a great hope that there is a crop of good leaders coming from Greensteds, if the talent I have witnessed today is anything to go by. The school has maintained its motto of shaping well-rounded young people to continue receiving the baton of leadership from [people] in the retiring generation like myself."

He emphasised the importance of education, quoting the late South Africa President Nelson Mandela.

"Education is the most powerful weapon you can use to change the world. Education is the key to eliminating gender inequality, reducing poverty, creating a sustainable planet, preventing deaths and illnesses, and fostering peace."

Retired Chief Justice David Maraga and his wife Eucabeth Nyaboke receive presents from pupils of Greensteds International School, Nakuru, during a prize giving ceremony on June 6, 2021. Photo credit: Francis Mureithi | Nation Media Group

He lauded the school for adapting to innovations and staying ahead of the times, following occurrences such as the covid-19 pandemic. Greensteds school calendar was not interrupted.

"Without adapting to online teaching this graduation would not have been possible. I commend the school on this innovation," said Mr Maraga.