Reprieve for MP Arama as court cuts lawsuit cost in row with bank

Nakuru Town West MP Samuel Arama got a reprieve after a court cut by half the cost of a suit involving Family Bank.

The court had in February 2020 slapped the MP with the litigation costs after he withdrew an application he had filed to challenge the court’s decision to allow the bank to auction his home to recover a Sh3 million loan.

Following the ruling, the court approved a bill of costs amounting to Sh684,478 that Mr Arama was to pay the bank.

In protest, however, Mr Arama filed another application in October last year asking the court to review the bill.

Mr Arama argued that the first process was illegal and had failed to adhere to all principles of taxation.

The court heard that the MP was never supplied with the rationale for the amount billed, which he said was excessive.

“The suit did not go to full trial and no party testified. The suit was dismissed for want of prosecution and that there was no complexity in the matter,” he said in his application.

Mr Arama also disputed the amount being claimed by the bank, saying it was Sh8 million and not Sh10 million as alleged by the bank.

But the bank urged the court to dismiss the suit, which it termed an abuse of the court process.

The court, however, set aside the decision of the taxing master and placed the cost at Sh311,750.

Mr Arama moved to court in 2017 seeking to have the bank restrained from selling the 0.15 ha parcel of land in Nakuru town, registered under his wife Florence Mandere Masita's name.

He told the court that he defaulted on repayments after the business he had pumped the money into failed to take off, forcing to close it.

The lawmaker explained that he had paid the principal amount as an advance along with interest but the bank had failed to issue a notice to his wife, who is the registered owner of the land.

In its response, the bank said Mr Arama took a loan of Sh3 million that rose to Sh9 million after he defaulted on repayments.

The bank had hired Jogedah Auctioneers to sell the land and recover its debt before he moved to court.