Relief for cancer patients as Nakuru opens regional treatment centre

Nakuru County on Monday opened a multimillion-shilling regional cancer treatment centre at Nakuru Teaching and Referral Hospital.

The new facility, built by the county in partnership with the national government, will offer radiotherapy and chemotherapy services.

Speaking at the event, Governor Lee Kinyanjui said the centre gives hope to cancer patients and families in the South Rift region.

He said many patients had died for lacking access to such facilities and because of high treatment costs.

“When we opened the oncology centre it was a small unit. It has grown in terms of numbers for not just people within our county but beyond, as they were offering chemotherapy,” he said.

A linear Accelerator Machine at the Regional Cancer Center at the Nakuru Teaching and Referral Hospital on June 06, 2022.

Photo credit: Pool

“We also realised that one aspect of treatment that we did not have here was radiotherapy and working with the [Ministry of Health] we set up the centre.”

But Mr Kinyanjui pleaded with the government to find ways of subsidising cancer treatment, saying that the financial burden of treating the disease cripples families.

He regretted that many cancer patients recommended for treatment do not seek help because they cannot afford treatment.

A majority of cancer patients depend on public health facilities for their cancer care needs, said Ms Christine Mugo, executive director of the Kenya Network of Cancer Organisations.

A CT Simulation Machine at the Regional Cancer Center at the Nakuru Teaching and Referral Hospital on June 06, 2022. Photo credit: Pool

Ms Mugo lauded the government for improving cancer care services but urged officials to speed up the completion of other regional radiotherapy centres so as to ease pressure on the three national referral facilities offering such services.

“We hold cancer matters at heart given that every hour, six people are diagnosed with cancer in the country,” she said.

“Losing one patient every 15 minutes to cancer is simply unacceptable and we need to urgently address matters that unfairly stand between Kenyans and cancer prevention, diagnosis, treatment and survivorship.”