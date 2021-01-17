Race to succeed vocal Nakuru Senator Susan Kihika gathers steam

The race to succeed vocal Nakuru Senator Susan Kihika is gathering steam — with at least seven aspirants declaring interest in the seat — 18 months to the 2022 General Election.

In what is promising to be an epic duel, the seat has attracted seasoned politicians and professionals who have already started conducting discreet campaigns ahead of the 2022 polls.

Senator Kihika, a close ally of Deputy President William Ruto, has already declared that she will vie for the county's governorship in 2022.

Ms Kihika will be seeking to dislodge Governor Lee Kinyanjui. Her decision to run for the governor's seat has thrown the race for the Senate position wide open, with a number of aspiring candidates declaring their interest for her position.

Dr Joseph Mburu, former Nakuru Level Five Hospital medical superintendent, philanthropist and politician Mike Weche, youthful politician Davis Ruto and Andrew Yatich — who vied in 2013 and 2017 — are among those keen to succeed Ms Kihika.

Others include nominated MP Gideon Keter, nominated Senator Victor Prengei and Molo MP Kuria Kimani.

More candidates are expected to announce their interest as the clock ticks towards the 2022 elections.

Town hall meetings

Already, aspirants have started engaging allies in consultative and town hall meetings aimed at strategising on how to roll out campaigns.

In December last year, Dr Mburu, a seasoned physician, was demoted and posted to Molo Sub-County Hospital as a radiologist, days after he announced that he will vie for the Nakuru Senate seat in 2022.

The county department of health, through a letter signed by the Dr Solomon Sirma, the head of medical services, transferred at least eight other doctors.

However, the most conspicuous change was that of Dr Mburu, who topped the list of the changes.

But the health department defended its decision, maintaining that it was aimed at improving service delivery.

"I will contest for the position of Nakuru senator in the 2022 General Elections. I have been consulting widely and realised there is a leadership gap that needs to be filled. I’m equal to the task,” Dr Mburu told the Nation.

Dr Mburu is credited with transforming the Naivasha Sub-County Hospital to one of the best facilities in the region.

He has been holding several closed-door meetings with close associates in various parts of Nakuru County.

Mr Weche has also been conducting discreet campaigns, making inroads in various sub-counties in the region. He has been engaging mainly the youth and women, presumably to galvanise his support.

The former footballer has also been active on social media.

"I am seeking to be senator and I am ready to serve the people of Nakuru. I fully understand the needs of the electorate and, therefore, I am better placed to represent them in the Senate," said Mr Weche.

Engaging elders

On the other hand, Mr Yatich has been engaging elders in estates and villages to try and revamp his political network.

And in an interview with the Nation, Mr Kimani said that the time for the youth to rise up and take up elective political positions is ripe.

"Youths need not to be afraid in seeking political office. We have a powerful potential amongst ourselves and we are ready to take up the region by storm. The electorate has expressed willingness to go beyond age and tribal lines in electing a leader who will serve them exceptionally,” said Mr Kimani.

"I am currently focused on serving Molo Constituency but I am still ready to serve in a higher position including that of Nakuru senator,” he added.

In 2017, when Mr Kimani, then 28, contested for the Molo parliamentary seat on a Jubilee Party ticket, his critics dismissed him as a non-starter and a political greenhorn.

However, Mr Kimani, popularly known as KK by his constituents, proved his critics wrong when he won the hearts of thousands of voters who overwhelmingly voted him, successfully ousting Mr Jacob Macharia, a seasoned politician.

Nominated MP Keter is also said to be flexing his political muscles in the race to succeed Senator Kihika in 2022.

However, the youthful lawmaker, who was nominated by Jubilee Party to represent the youth in the National Assembly, said he may opt for the Kuresoi South parliamentary seat, currently held by Mr Joseph Tonui.

“Our people need fresh and young leadership. It is time for a political whirlwind, which l am sure will sweep through the entire county,” said Mr Keter.

"In leadership, age is just a number. What determines the kind of leadership one offers is their personality and background. The youth are energetic, dynamic and visionary, so they should not be trivialised,” the youthful MP told the Nation.

The accounts and information technology graduate from Strathmore University is also the Youth Senate President.

The Youth Senate is an organisation focused on raising an empowered generation and advocating for the youth to become change agents by helping them acquire skills to impact their own lives and those of other people, organisations and communities.

Previously, he was, the secretary-general of the East African Regional Model United Nations.

Social media

The Nation established that the aspirants have been engaging residents through social media — including WhatsApp groups — due to the Covid-19 restrictions on physical gatherings.

They have also been meeting grassroots leaders and dishing out money during fundraisers in the villages.

Political analyst Jesse Karanja observed that a number of factors, including closeness to the people, individual development record and the Uhuru Kenyatta succession politics, will determine who becomes the next Nakuru senator.

"Currently, it is not easy to tell who the frontrunners are; it is too early. But as the clock ticks to 2022, we shall know. A lot, including the President Uhuru Kenyatta’s succession politics will play a major role," said Mr Karanja.

The cosmopolitan county has huge pockets of Kalenjin, Kikuyu, Luo, Luhya, Kisii, Kamba and Maasai votes.

Despite Nakuru being a cosmopolitan county, two populous communities, the Kipsigis and the Kikuyu, often determine who becomes the governor and senator in the region.





