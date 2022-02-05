Probe into killing of Form Four student will net culprit, DCI says

Esther Wanjiru

The late Esther Wanjiru who was buried at Nyondia in Kinangop on January 4, 2021.

Photo credit: Pool

By  Mercy Koskey

What you need to know:

  • The late Esther Wanjiru, 18, and Francis Kimani Kanyora were attacked while hiking on Sunday. 
  • Nakuru North DCI chief, Wesley Langat, says police are following clues in their search for the attacker.

Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) detectives are following clues that could lead to the killers of a Form Four student in Dundori forest, Nakuru County.

