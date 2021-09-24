Post-mortem reveals what killed Nakuru doctor James Gakara

Nakuru doctor James Gakara's family and friends at the Nakuru Level 5 Hospital on September 22, 2021. 

Photo credit: Cheboite Kigen | Nation Media Group

By  Mercy Koskey

What you need to know:

  • Dr Titus Ngulungu, a government pathologist, reported traces of drugs in the body and the presence of injection marks on one of the arms.

A post-mortem on the remains of Nakuru’s Doctor James Gakara, alleged to have killed his two children before attempting suicide, has revealed that he died as a result of ingesting an unknown substance.

