Police seize thousands of spent cartridges in Nakuru, arrest one suspect

Police said the 7.62mm cartridges are usually used in riffles like the AK47.

Photo credit: Pool

By  Mercy Koskey

Police in Nakuru are holding a 33-year-old man after they seized thousands of spent cartridges in his house.

