Police search for Naivasha gang targeting football fans

Police in Naivasha are looking for a gang terrorising football lovers attending late-night matches.

Two people were attacked last Sunday outside their residential block in Mathanji and Sight and Service estates.

“One of them lost two teeth and suffered facial injuries and was stitched five times in the forehead,” said Mr Nga'ng'a Kabura, a friend of the two victims.

The other was also severely beaten by gang members, who also stole personal items.

The two, Mr Kabura said, were watching the highly billed match between Argentina and Mexico at a local entertainment joint.

Argentina won 2-0, with the two supporters walking home in high spirits.

“They were attacked and left for dead before they were rescued by well-wishers,” he added.

Mr Kabura said insecurity had risen since the start of the world's most popular sport.

He called on the police to increase surveillance and protect fans from the marauding thugs.

Police are hunting down the gang, Naivasha sub-county Deputy Police Commander Samuel Kiplong told the Nation.

“Their days are numbered,” he said.

He advised football fans to exercise caution on their way home and avoid dark alleys.