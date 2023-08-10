Police officer suspected of killing boss arraigned, to be detained for 14 days

The suspect in the shooting of a senior Nakuru police officer has been detained for 14 days, to allow police to conclude investigations.

A Nakuru Court on Thursday allowed detectives to detain Police Constable Jackson Konga linked to the murder of his supervisor Sergeant Christopher Kimeli on August 8, 2023, at the Rift Valley K-9 headquarters unit in Nakuru City.

The suspect appeared before Principal Magistrate Isaac Orenge, but did not take a plea, after the investigating officer sought more days to complete investigations.

In his ruling, the magistrate said that he was persuaded by a application filed by the police seeking to detain the suspect for 14 days.

“I have carefully considered the application and, there being no objection from the suspect, I find there are compelling reasons to warrant detention. The time sought is reasonable enough to carry out a comprehensive investigation,” he ruled.

The court ordered that he be held at the Nakuru Central Police Station for the period.

Police Constable Vincent Katuta, a detective from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations, in his application before the court said that he was investigating a criminal case relating to the offence of murder in which Mr Konga is said to be involved in.

He told the court that they needed more days to complete investigations and record statements from key witnesses.

The officer told the court that he needed to submit the AK47 rifle believed to have been used by the suspect to DCI headquarters for a forensic analysis and conduct a postmortem on the deceased.

Mr Katuta also revealed that the police will escort the suspect to the Nakuru Level Five Hospital, for mental assessment before any charges are preferred against him.

In the application, the Investigating officer noted that the accused is a flight risk and can interfere with potential witnesses since he is a trained police officer.

"We pray to the court to grant us more days to complete our investigations, given the nature of the offense, the investigation into the matter will not be complete within the legally provided 24 hours. I pray this honorable court will grant me 14 days to detain the suspect," pleaded the detective.

In the affidavit, Mr Katuta revealed that the lifeless body of Sergeant Kimeli was found lying on the walking lanes of the unit with blood oozing from the back.

He said that an officer who reported the incident said that there was an earlier confrontation between the suspect and the deceased who is deemed to have committed the offence.

Mr Katuta further noted that after the suspect commission the offence fled and later surfaced into the unit compound again and narrated to his fellow officers of murdering Mr Kimeli by use of the AK47 rifle issued to him.

He was arrested and disarmed and booked at the Nakuru Police Station.