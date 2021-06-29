Police launch manhunt for truck driver's killers

Police in Naivasha are pursuing a gang that killed a truck driver on Friday night and made away with goods worth Sh1.8 million.

The victim was ferrying bales of flour to an unidentified location when the incident occurred.

Naivasha deputy Sub-county police commander Jared Marando said the gang, whose number remains unknown, waylaid the driver at the hilly Salama area on the Maai Mahiu-Naivasha highway.

The truck driver, he added, appeared to have resisted the hijacking attempt but his assailants smothered him to death.

“They (thug) initially wanted to drive the vehicle towards Naivasha but realised that the road had been closed to pave way for the World Rally Championship event,” added the Naivasha deputy police boss.

His attackers, he said, gained entry into the vehicle using the passenger door which was not properly locked.

His decaying body was found in a trailer just after Maai Mahiu towards Naivasha. His hands were bound.

Locals interviewed by the police said the trailer was parked by the roadside three days ago.

Police investigators and forensic experts were at the scene amid an ongoing probe into the murder.

Raise alarm

Following the latest incident, truck drivers have raised the red flag over attacks by armed thugs along major highways.

Speaking to Nation.Africa, Kenya Drivers Association chairman David Masinde said at least three members have been killed since February.

“We are now at risk and we are calling on the security agents to guarantee our safety,” said Mr Masinde.

He cited five places that are dangerous, including the Naivasha-Maai Mahiu highway, Bachuma along Mombasa highway, Manyatta area, Maunga and Makindu.

“Our drivers are constantly attacked along those spots and the response by police has been slow,” he lamented.