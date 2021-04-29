Police in Naivasha pursue woman’s killers

Police in Naivasha are pursuing the killers of a woman whose body was found dumped inside a water tank on Wednesday evening.

They are suspecting that the woman, who was employed at a butchery in the Longonot area, was killed on the same day her body was recovered.

Naivasha head of criminal investigation unit Adan Hassan revealed they had officers to deal with the matter.

“It is still quite early and we are still at the initial stages of the probe but optimistic of making good progress,” he said.

A police officer who visited the scene said the woman was at loggerheads with some of her relatives, saying they will be zeroing in on family feud.

“From what we gathered at the scene, some of her relatives were unhappy with her,” said investigator.

The body was later taken to the Naivasha sub county hospital mortuary.