Police in Naivasha pursue woman’s killers

Police in Naivasha are pursuing the killers of a woman whose body was found dumped inside a water tank on April 28, 2021.

Photo credit: File

By  Macharia Mwangi

Police in Naivasha are pursuing the killers of a woman whose body was found dumped inside a water tank on Wednesday evening.

