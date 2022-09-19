Police hunt for Kedong ranch weekend invaders

Police in Naivasha are looking for several people who led the invasion of the privately owned Kedong ranch in Naivasha at the weekend.

The trespassers cut a chain link fence before being repulsed by police, said Deputy County Commissioner Kisilu Mutua.

“Before they were chased away, the intruders had destroyed at least 20 metres of the perimeter fence,” Mr Mutua said.

He blamed the incident on incitement, saying people aggrieved in the ownership dispute, which is now in court, should wait for the outcome.

“The matter is pending in the corridors of justice and we should not let the rule of the jungle take reign. We are looking for the masterminds of the invasion and we have their names,” Mr Mutua added.

On the campaign trail in Narok, Dr William Ruto, now President, waded into the controversial Kedong ranch land ownership tussle, promising to address the historical dispute if elected.

“Just like we were able to address the issue of Mau, we are also going to fully resolve the issue of Kedong ranch,” he told supporters at the historic Suswa grounds.

He said Kenya Kwanza was committed to resolving land issues in Kenya.

“We want the ‘rightful owners’ of Kedong ranch to be given back their land. The rights of the people of this county should be protected,” he said.

He criticised the move to award some of the locals 4,000 acres of the land, arguing this was not enough and that the people of Narok should be fully involved in the allocation.

Indigenous members of the Maasai community have been claiming ownership of the vast farm, citing historical injustices.

Some of them have sought restitution but efforts to resolve the matter have been futile.

Mr Kisilu said the invaders took “advantage” of the change of guard at State House to target the ranch, warning that such lawlessness would not be tolerated.