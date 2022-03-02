Police explain how they seized livestock thieves

An elaborate operation by officers from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations led to the arrest of five suspects linked to an animal theft syndicate in Naivasha.

Acting on a tip, the heavily armed officers ambushed the key suspects and arrested them as they went to ferry animals stolen from several herders.

The officers lay in wait in strategic places in the vast Musaka area, after establishing key escape and entry routes for the five.

“We had been tracking down their movements using an informer and laid a trap. Fortunately, everything fell into place,” said a senior officer involved in the operation.

The officers recovered more than 200 sheep stolen from the Longonot area, all valued at Sh2 million.

Those privy to the security operation said the five operated on high-level secrecy, in cahoots with unscrupulous herders.

“The five had recruited herders whom they were buying the animals from, for as little as 2,000 and selling the same animal at Sh16,000, making hefty profits,” said Naivasha sub-county police Commander Samuel Waweru.

He said the cartel involved a middle-aged woman who was coordinating the theft, acquiring valid licences for easier movement of the stolen animals.

“She was the ringleader and knew where to get the animals after making telephone calls to his contacts who were mostly hired herders,” added Mr Waweru.

The recovered sheep, Mr Waweru said, were stolen from a herder in Longonot’s Mirera area, barely two weeks after another herder lost livestock worth over Sh2.5 million.

He said the animals were sold in established livestock markets in Dagoretti and Kiamaiko where they are hurriedly slaughtered and supplied to city nyama choma joints.

In December last year, a butcher operating a chain of nyama choma eateries along the Eastern Bypass was arrested by detectives following the disappearance of livestock in neighbouring Machakos County.

Mr Waweru described the arrest of the five suspects as a major breakthrough in the fight against livestock theft in Naivasha sub-county.

He said the vice has been on the rise, with residents sometimes forced to keep vigil at night to ward off the daring attackers.