Police arrest woman suspected of killing boyfriend

Police in Nakuru are holding a woman suspected to have stabbed her boyfriend to death on Thursday evening.

The woman is being held at the Nakuru Central Police Station in connection with the murder of John Mwago Mungai at their rented apartment at Bismark area within Nakuru East Sub-County.

Area police boss Hellena Kabukuru told Nation that the two are suspected to have picked a quarrel before the woman allegedly stabbed the man in the neck.

“The woman had claimed that her boyfriend had tried to commit suicide but when the police rushed to the scene, they found when he had already died,” said Ms Kabukuru.

Police said that preliminary investigations suggested that the man could have been murdered.

According to the police, the man’s body had stab wounds in the neck. Police also recovered a knife suspected to have been used in the murder at the crime scene and kept it as exhibit.

The man’s body was taken to Nakuru Level Five Hospital mortuary. Police said the woman will be arraigned today.

