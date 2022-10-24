Police arrest officer caught on video while acting up in bank

Police in Nakuru are holding an administration police officer who caused a commotion in a banking hall over a misplaced mobile phone.

The officer had been assigned to guard the Cooperative Bank Nakuru East branch over the weekend.

The video of him terrorising bank staff went viral as Kenyans on social media called on the police to act. In the video that went viral on social media, the officer is seen walking around the banking hall while lamenting about his missing phone.

The Administration Police Constable has been identified as Kevin Otieno Yalo.

He was arrested while on duty at the same branch.

According to a police statement, Mr Yalo entered the banking hall after the doors had already been closed and announced that his phone was stolen.

The officer assigned to the Critical Infrastructure Protection Unit (CIPU) accused staff and his colleague of stealing his mobile phone.

According to the police report, the matter was reported by the bank's branch manager after the disturbance.

"He created the disturbance in the banking hall by causing a commotion. He threatened bank staff and his colleague while armed with a G3 rifle," read part of the statement.

Mr Yalo was arrested and escorted to Nakuru Police Station where he was detained.