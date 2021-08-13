Poison cited in 10 Bahati liquor deaths

A post-mortem on the bodies of 10 people who died in Hodi hodi, Bahati constituency, on Friday shows they consumed poisoned alcohol.

The postmortem was performed at Nakuru Level Five Hospital by Dr Titus Ngulungu.

He said samples would be taken to the Government Chemist to identify the poisonous substance.

“The bodies had no physical injuries,” Dr Ngulungu said.

Ms Jecinta Wangare, whose twin brother George Mwangi was among the victims, said he visited her in Elburgon the previous week.

She said family members had attempted to talk his brother out of alcoholism to no avail.

Mwangi’s two children are living with their grandmother. His wife died years ago. He was 49 at the time of his death. Two of the dead victims were women.

Rift Valley Regional Coordinator George Natembeya said nine survivors are recuperating at hospital.

“This is a tragedy. We must go beyond talk in the fight against these drinks. Two of the patients are in critical condition,” he said in Nakuru during an operation against illicit alcohol.

The administrator was accompanied by chiefs, assistant chiefs and police officers.

“There has been laxity among our officers and this must change,” Mr Natembeya said.

The team broke into four rental houses identified by area residents as illegal drinks stores. However, a search by the government officials yielded nothing, to the dismay of the crowd. The locals then stormed the houses and tore down part of the wall as the officials watched.

They found a hole under a wall unit. On uncovering it, the residents found two 20-litre jerrycans of chemicals believed to be used in making the drinks, leaving Mr Natembeya and his team speechless.

“We are the residents of this area and know all the dens that deal in illicit alcohol and drugs. The police and other officers did not get anything because they conducted the searches in a hurry,” one of the angry residents said.

“They need to be serious. Such carelessness has contributed to unnecessary deaths.”

Mr Natembeya then ordered the immediate closure of outlets selling wines and spirits, saying the decision would help identify counterfeits.

He also told the Nakuru devolved government to vet the dealers and issue new permits.

“Some of these outlets do not sell genuine liquor. We have information that the owners refill branded bottles and sell the fake alcohol to unsuspecting residents. We will do all we can to protect lives,” he said.

He added that dealers in illicit alcohol have resorted to plying their trade at quarries. Mr Natembeya said quarry owners involved in such deals would lose their licences.