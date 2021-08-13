Poison cited in 10 Bahati liquor deaths

George Natembeya

Rift Valley Regional Coordinator George Natembeya speaks on August 12, 2021 during a crackdown on illicit brews in Hodi Hodi, Bahati in Nakuru County.

Photo credit: Cheboite Kigen | Nation Media Group

By  Mercy Koskey

A post-mortem on the bodies of 10 people who died in Hodi hodi, Bahati constituency, on Friday shows they consumed poisoned alcohol.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.