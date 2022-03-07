PhD holder who quit his varsity job to contest ward rep position

Leaving a job is a risky career decision to make, and walking away from a steady well-paying one is even more difficult.

But this is exactly the decision Dr Jackson Kinyanjui, 33, made to follow what he calls his passion — politics.

After serving as a lecturer at Laikipia University for about two years, earning a “good” salary, Dr Kinyanjui quit and now wants to become a member of the Nakuru County Assembly.

The father of two turned his back on what many people thought was an enviable career to join politics. Dr Kinyanjui, a former secondary school teacher who holds a PhD in agricultural research, meteorology and climate change and a master’s in earth science, is now among more than 30 aspirants eyeing the Biashara Ward seat in Nakuru City.

The incumbent is Mr Peter Njoroge Wanyaguthii.

Dr Kinyanjui says he wants to transform the lives of residents in the lakeside city, especially people living in informal settlements.

“As a university don, my life was miserable. I wanted to use my education to impact people’s lives positively, yet I was stuck behind a computer every day. I felt as if I was in jail. I felt out of place and I resigned to pursue my political ambitions.”

Environmental conservation

The scholar resigned in November last year to pursue his political dream. He is also the founder of Climate Change Awareness Kenya, which addresses environmental conservation and climate change awareness.

Born in 1988 in Nakuru’s Bondeni, a low-income neighbourhood, Dr Kinyanjui witnessed first-hand how poverty devastates families.

And now, he says, he wants to use his education to tackle poverty and change the lives of the people of Biashara Ward.

Biashara Ward includes the city centre and also neighbours Bondeni and Kivumbini wards.

“Growing up, I witnessed abject poverty first-hand. My parents were peasants and we lived in a mud house in Bondeni. My environment was tough but I dared to dream of a brighter future,” Dr Kinyanjui says.

He studied at Lions Primary School and Menengai High School. He says well-wishers paid his school fees at both schools.

“It is while in secondary school that my passion for teaching developed. After high school, I joined Egerton University, where I enrolled for a bachelor’s degree in education, specialising in biology and geography.”

Private schools

After graduating in 2013, he taught biology and geography at several private schools, including Anestar Secondary and Afraha High School.

In 2014, he enrolled for a master’s degree in climatology at Kenyatta University.

And in 2016, he secured a scholarship to pursue a second master’s degree in earth science at Uppsala University in Sweden, graduating in 2018.

“When I returned to Kenya, I was hired by the Teachers Service Commission (TSC) to teach at Banita Secondary School.”

“But, after teaching high school students for one year, I decided to resign so that I could follow my passion of environmental conservation and later started my organisation, Climate Change Awareness Kenya,” he said.

“Later that year, I got another scholarship to pursue my PhD at the graduate school of the Chinese Academy of Agricultural Sciences to study agro-climatology, which l took up immediately.

“After coming back from China, I started lecturing at Laikipia University until I resigned to join politics.”

Most powerful weapon

Asked what motivated him to resign and plunge into politics, he said: “Education is the most powerful weapon which any person can use to change the world. Therefore, I decided to use my education to tackle poverty, help create employment, especially for the youth, and uplift the lives of the people, many of whom I grew up with.”

Besides politics, Dr Kinyanjui has won various awards for his work in environmental conservation.

For instance, in 2020, he won the Nakuru County Youth Environmental Award.

He was also a member of a task force appointed by Environment Principal Secretary Chris Kiptoo to look into the issue of rising water levels in Rift Valley lakes.

He has also served as the Nakuru County coordinator for the Kenya Climate Reality Project, a “green ambassador” for climate in Africa, and for Kenya Climate Parents, as well as for the World Bank Group Climate Change Programme. Dr Kinyanjui, who is seeking to run on an Ubuntu People’s Forum (UPF) ticket, says he wants to ensure that there is equitable access to education by providing bursaries.

Improve business environment

He also wants to fight poverty by improving the business environment in the ward and addressing residents’ challenges in accessing health services.

Other issues he wants to address are insecurity and unemployment especially among young people

“I am vying on the UPF party because it is a Nakuru-born party and it is well positioned in highlighting the unique problems we as residents of Nakuru County are facing,” he said.

“My long-term plan is to eventually join the National Assembly and later run for President.”

His parting shot: “We as the youth must take charge of our future and ensure that we elect educated and visionary leaders.”

If elected, Dr Kinyanjui pledged to help change the long-held perception that county assemblies, like the defunct county councils before devolution, are for uneducated, crude characters who cannot carry out their legislative work without resorting to force and shouting matches.