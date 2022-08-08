Over 395 inmates to vote at the Naivasha Maximum Prison

At least 396 inmates from the Naivasha Maximum Security Prison will join other voters to cast their ballots in Tuesday’s elections.

Speaking to the Nation, Hassan Tari, the officer-in-charge of the correctional facility, said preparations had been completed for voting.

“The inmates will have a chance to exercise their democratic right and we have afforded them that space,” he said.

Mr Tari said that new voters were buoyant about voting, expressing optimism that the process will be smooth.

“Obviously, there is some excitement in the air, more so from the new generation of voters,” he said.

Meanwhile, it was all systems go in Naivasha constituency.

The tallying centre, located at Naivasha Boarding Primary School, was a hive of activity as officials went through the motions.

“We are here to monitor the exercise … and so far we have not experienced any hiccup,” said Deputy County Commissioner Kisilu Mutua.

Naivasha constituency Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) returning officer Agnes Muriuki said the dispatching of ballot boxes was efficient.