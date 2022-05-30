One killed as 8 vehicles collide at Kinungi blackspot

One person has died and several others have been injured after eight vehicles collided at the Kinungi blackspot on the Naivasha-Nairobi highway.

Those injured in the Monday morning incident were rushed to the Naivasha Sub-County Referral Hospital where they are undergoing treatment.

Naivasha Sub-County Police Commander Samuel Waweru said the person who died was travelling in a Nairobi-bound matatu which was hit by a truck.

Curious onlookers at the accident scene in Kinungi on the Naivasha-Nairobi highway on March 30, 2022. Photo credit: Macharia Mwangi | Nation Media Group

"The truck driver headed towards Naivasha was trying to avoid the accident scene when his vehicle collided with an oncoming matatu," Mr Waweru explained.

He said that moments earlier, two vehicles had collided headed on, and were still at the scene when the second accident happened.

"The vehicles were using a single lane when the multiple crash occurred after the truck hit the matatu. Several other vehicles rammed into the rear of the truck," added Mr Waweru.

Some of the vehicles that were involved in an early morning crash at the Kinungi blackspot. The accident caused a huge traffic snarl up along the busy road. Photo credit: Macharia Mwangi | Nation Media Group

A motorist, Mr Timothy Siran, who was at the scene of the early morning accident, said the truck driver was speeding at the time of the incident.

"He (truck driver) said his vehicle had brake failure, occasioning the crash," Mr Siran said.

The Kinungi stretch along the busy Nakuru-Nairobi highway is a known blackspot. Photo credit: Macharia Mwangi | Nation Media Group

The accident caused a huge traffic snarl up along the busy road.

Some impatient drivers caused further gridlock after they overlapped, further exacerbating the situation.

The stretch along the busy Nakuru-Nairobi highway is a known blackspot.