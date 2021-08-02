Olenguruone hospital set for Sh100m expansion

Oleguruone Sub-County Hospital

Oleguruone Sub-County Hospital Superintendent Gilbert Toroitich showing a modern hospital under construction on June 3, 2021.

Photo credit: Francis Mureithi | Nation Media Group

By  Francis Mureithi

Writer

Nation Media Group

When Ms Lucy Kering started experiencing labour pains in Amalo ward at 10pm in Kuresoi South constituency, her husband Nicholas Chumba was torn between taking her either to Molo or Bomet hospitals for safe delivery.

