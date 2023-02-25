Ogiek: Lifting caveat on Mau settlement schemes may lead to conflict

Members of the Ogiek community living in Eastern Mau have warned that the lifting of caveat placed on settlement schemes in Nakuru County will lead to conflict.

The community wants the Kenya Kwanza government to issue a policy direction for stakeholder dialogue on the pros and cons of lifting the caveat as the community is a major stakeholder in the matter.

The community recalled that in 2012 the Environment Lands Court in Nairobi and the African Court in Arusha ruled that the community should be actively involved in any decision taken about the conservation of the critical water tower.

“We’re an indigenous community who enjoy constitutional and legal protection and have advocated for the protection of the environment for many generations. We hold the key solutions to the problems facing the conservation of Mau which is our remaining home and source of identity,” said the Ogiek in a statement signed by their spokesperson Joseph Towett and six others.

The community stated that the Eastern Mau settlement was challenged in court which placed restrictions to protect the community from continued evictions, dispossessions, and displacement which may cause injustices to the community.

“The clamour of the removal of the caveat by some sections of settler communities and other interested parties is meant to defeat justice by allowing removal of Ogiek in their ancestral lands leading to dispossession contrary to the court decision. Hasty lifting of the restrictions may lead to shambolic situations and endless conflicts and court cases,” said the statement.

The community appealed to the relevant ministries including the Interior and Coordination of National Government, Office of the Attorney General, Environment and Forestry, Lands, Physical Planning and Public Works and the office of the Prime Cabinet Secretary to address the matter through open dialogue.