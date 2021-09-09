Ogiek divided on Senator Prengei’s replacement

Victor Prengei

Late Nominated Senator Victor Prengei.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Mercy Koskey

The quest to fill the seat left vacant by the death of nominated Senator Victor Prengei is threatening to divide the Ogiek community, with different groups fronting their preferred candidates.

