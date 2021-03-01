ODM London Ward candidate steps down, backs Jubilee aspirant

Nakuru's London Ward Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) candidate Stephen Adhoch has finally agreed to back Jubilee's Francis Njoroge alias Njosh ahead of the March 4 by-election.

The ODM candidate on Monday agreed to withdraw from the race.

Mr Adhoch had earlier said he was not consulted before the party made the pronouncement that it will support the Jubilee candidate.

“I have decided to support the Jubilee candidate. I will make sure Njoroge clinches the seat. I urge all my supporters to turn up in large numbers and vote for Njoroge,” said Mr Adhoch.

On Saturday, ODM, through the Nakuru County branch chairman Peter Ole Osono, made an announcement that it had withdrawn its candidate as they joined Jubilee campaigns in London Ward.

The party leadership said they will instead support Jubilee’s Francis Njoroge.

Mr Osono, announced that the party had decided to back Jubilee in the London and Hell’s Gate wards by-elections slated for March 4.

Present at the meeting were Members of Parliament Samuel Arama (Nakuru Town West), David Gikaria (Nakuru Town East), Maina Kamanda (Nominated), Babu Owino (Embakasi East) and Kanini Kega (Kieni).

Jubilee vs UDA

The exit of ODM from the contest means the major battle will be between Jubilee and United Democratic Alliance (UDA).

Campaigns for the wars by-elections have entered the home-stretch with candidates in the fray scaling up their hunt for votes.

Political parties and their candidates have already intensified campaigns as they seek to outdo each other.

In both the London and Hell's Gate by-elections, president Uhuru Kenyatta's 2022 succession politics has taken centre stage, as fringe parties threaten to upset the ruling Jubilee Party.

The London Ward seat fell vacant following the death of Samuel Mbugua in November 2020.



