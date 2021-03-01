ODM London Ward candidate steps down, backs Jubilee aspirant

Lndon Ward mini-poll

ODM candidate in Nakuru's London Ward by-election Stephen Adhoch speaking when he announced that he had agreed to step down from the race and support Jubilee's Francis Njoroge. The mini-poll will be held on March 4, 2021.

Photo credit: Cheboite Kigen | Nation Media Group

By  Eric Matara

Nation Media Group

Nakuru's London Ward Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) candidate Stephen Adhoch has finally agreed to back Jubilee's Francis Njoroge alias Njosh ahead of the March 4 by-election.

