ODM lauds Governor Kinyanjui for nominating Sylvia Onyango to his Cabinet

The ODM Nakuru County branch has welcomed the decision by Governor Lee Kinyanjui to nominate Sylvia Achieng’ Onyango to his Cabinet.

Ms Onyango has been nominated for the position of County Executive Committee Member for Youth, Gender, Culture, Sports and Social Services.

Governor Kinyanjui, who made the surprise appointment on Thursday, said her name will be forwarded to the assembly for vetting.

ODM Nakuru branch secretary Hilton Abiola said Ms Onyango’s nomination will tighten Jubilee- ODM ties.

“On behalf of the ODM Nakuru County branch, I thank Governor Lee Kinyanjui for his wise leadership and fostering unity among all the communities in the county. The appointment of Ms Onyango is a clear indication that his government is ready to work with all the residents irrespective of their party affiliation,” said Mr Abiola.

The party official further noted that the nomination is proof that the handshake between President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM party leader Raila Odinga was working.

Mr Abiola urged the nominee to live up to Government Kinyanjui’s vision and aspirations of uplifting the standards of living of all residents.

He added: “The appointment is a great honour to Ms Onyango and the entire Luo Community and by extension the minority and therefore the nominee should remain focused and make sure during her tenure, she delivers Governor Kinyanjui’s promises to the more than two million residents of Nakuru County.”

Governor Kinyanjui stated that Ms Onyango had been instrumental in mentoring the youth in sports throughout her career.

“She has been a lead coach in various field events including athletics and netball,” said Governor Kinyanjui.

He added: “She has a wealth of experience in community and church leadership. Her training and experience in psychological counselling will be critical in handling gender-based issues.”