No leave for Rift administrative officers until after polls

National government administrative officers in the Rift Valley will not take their leave until after the August 9 General election.

Speaking after chairing a security meeting in Nakuru, Rift Valley Regional Commissioner Maalim Mohamed said the officers will provide security in their areas until after the elections.

At a meeting with at least 60 assistant county commissioners, 140 chiefs and 290 assistant chiefs, he ordered all administrators now on leave to return to work by Monday.

Mr Maalim said insecurity had rocked parts of Nakuru city and outlawed criminal gangs must be dealt with.

He said the lives of people and their property must be protected as officers are paid with taxpayers’ money.

“From today, no officer will be allowed to go on leave. You are supposed to be meeting with the public through interactive barazas, not just sitting in your offices,” he said.

“This is how you will be able to get crucial information from them which will help in tackling insecurity.”

Mr Maalim urged chiefs to work with Nyumba Kumi elders, ordering them to forward the names of those who are not participating for dismissal so that those who are ready to work can be hired.

Mr Maalim said criminal gangs shift from place to place when security agents intensify their operations.

He said Nyumba Kumi elders should volunteer information to their respective chiefs regarding suspected criminals in their villages, saying they are closer to the people.

He put on notice political leaders spewing hate speech during campaigns.

He said leaders should campaign peacefully and leave voters to decide their preferred candidates.

“Maybe somebody wants to send a message through the Mawanga incident, but we want to assure residents of the Rift Valley region we are doing our investigations to ensure that security is restored in the areas,” he said.

He sent a stern warning to landlords renting houses to members of criminal gangs, saying they will also be arrested for accommodating them instead of reporting them to security agents.

He said landlords should play a big role in ensuring security is achieved but some were putting their businesses ahead of people's lives.

Mr Maalim urged hotel owners to screen their visitors properly by noting down their identity card and phone numbers and why they are in the premises.