State says no charges against dead Nakuru officer’s lover

The state will not press any charges against Ms Lucy Chepkorir, the 20 -year-old woman who was arrested following the death of Police Constable David Kurgat.

Ms Chepkorir, who has been in police custody since last weekend, was vindicated after post-mortem results revealed that the policeman had died from a heart attack.

PC Kurgat collapsed and died just minutes after visiting Ms Chepkorir’s home in Olenguruone town, Nakuru County.

Kuresoi North Sub-County Police Commander Henry Nyaranga on Thursday told Nation.Africa that the woman will remain in custody until August 2 when she will be presented to court to process her acquittal.

“The autopsy results were out on Wednesday. They indicate she had nothing to do with the death, but she will not be released immediately. She must be taken to court first for the file to be closed since she has been found innocent,” Mr Nyaranga said.

The matter had been taken up by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) which was investigating the death.

Not poisoned

The post-mortem conducted by government pathologist, Dr George Biketi, ruled out the possibility that he could have been poisoned.

“As a result of my examination, I formed the opinion that the cause of death was acute myocardial infarction from a pre-existing heart condition,” stated Dr Biketi in his report.

“He suffered massive cardiomegaly, a condition, where the walls of the left and/or right ventricles of the heart become thin and stretched. The result is an enlarged heart that can't pump blood efficiently…This led to heart failure,” he explained.

The post-mortem, which was conducted in the presence of the policeman’s family and Ms Chepkorir, ended weeklong speculations about the cause of the police officer’s death.

His brother said they were satisfied with the findings.

“At least our hearts are at peace as we now know what killed our brother and we are very much satisfied. We will bury our brother next week on Friday, August 6,” said the family member.

Did not take plea

On Monday, Ms Chekorir was arraigned in Molo but did not take plea.

The court gave police seven days to detain her to enable them complete investigations.

Police had filed a miscellaneous application seeking for more days for investigations, a request that was granted by Resident Magistrate Rhoda Yator.

The body of Mr Kurgat, 50, was found 10 meters away from Ms Chepkorir’s rental house.

PC Kurgant was an officer attached to Kiptagich Police Station in Kuresoi South.

Prior to his death, the police officer had visited and had blissful moments with his 20-year-old lover.

They enjoyed a cup of tea prepared by Ms Chepkorir, before the police officer left the house.

He however, collapsed and died spot metres away from the house.

Hours before he died, the policeman had driven his boss, Kuresoi South Sub-County Police Commander Henry Nyaranga, to and from Nakuru town on official duties.



