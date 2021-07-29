State says no charges against dead Nakuru officer’s lover

David Kurgat

Police Constable David Kurgat who collapsed and died after visiting his girlfriend Lucy Chepkorir. The State has said it will not press any charges against Ms Chepkorir.

Photo credit: Pool

By  Eric Matara  &  Mercy Koskey

The state will not press any charges against Ms Lucy Chepkorir, the 20 -year-old woman who was arrested following the death of Police Constable David Kurgat.

