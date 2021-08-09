New political party targeting youth launched in Nakuru

Ahead of the 2022 General Election, a new party has been launched in Nakuru town.

The Movement United for Super Action (Musa) Party of Kenya said it will advocate for economic and social intervention to promote social justice to all Kenyans.

“We aspire to provide national and county government leadership and management of public affairs by fielding candidates in various positions in the 2022 elections,” said Musa Secretary-General Victor Ngatia.

Mr Ngatia said the party will vet aspirants wishing to use it to vie for various positions.

“We’re a party founded on the principle of anti-corruption and anyone found guilty of corruption will never be a member of Musa,” said Mr Ngatia.

Party’s slogan

The official said the party’s slogan is “Raslimali na Kazi” (resources and jobs) while registration for ordinary membership is free.

“We’re a completely new generation with new ideas. We’re not part of the old regime of leadership.”

He urged Kenyans to register as voters and singled out the youth as the pillar of the party.

“To the youth of this country, we’re are the majority who suffer massive poverty, nepotism, tribalism and unemployment. Let us unite and liberate this country from bad leadership,” said Mr Ngatia.

The party officials said the registration drive will be conducted at the grassroots.

Other party officials include Solomon Odoyo (chairman), Josphat Njenga (vice-chairman), Geoffrey Pushati (deputy secretary-general), Asumpta Wangui (treasurer) and David Wanyoike (assistant treasurer).