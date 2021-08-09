New political party targeting youth launched in Nakuru

Musa party Nakuru

Movement United for Super Action (Musa) Secretary-General Victor Ngatia (center) flanked by other officials and members during the launch of the party in Nakuru on August 8, 2021.

Photo credit: Francis Mureithi | Nation Media Group

By  Francis Mureithi

Writer

Nation Media Group

Ahead of the 2022 General Election, a new party has been launched in Nakuru town.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.