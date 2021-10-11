Researchers seek ways to end drought emergencies in Asals

Stephen Kipchirchir

Stephen Kipchirchir makes a presentation about his research on the use of dolichos beans (Njahi) mutants as a way to enhance food security

Photo credit: Rachel Kibui | Nation Media Group

By  Rachel Kibui

It is a busy week in one of the hotels along Lake Naivasha’s south coast. Conference rooms are well labelled to show which particular meetings are going on. In one of the rooms though, is a one of a kind meeting.

