Natembeya admits State agents' failure in war on illicit brews

George Natembeya

Rift Valley Regional Coordinator George Natembeya speaks on August 12, 2021 during a crackdown on illicit brews in Hodi Hodi, Bahati in Nakuru County.

Photo credit: Cheboite Kigen | Nation Media Group

By  Mercy Koskey

Rift Valley Regional Coordinator George Natembeya on Thursday openly admitted that the government has not done enough in the fight against illicit liquor, which has claimed ten lives in Bahati, Nakuru County.

