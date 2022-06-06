Nakuru youths arrested after brandishing arrows on social media

Detectives in Nakuru are investigating a group of youths arrested with crude weapons in Mauche ward, Njoro, at the weekend.

Police say the four are believed to be members of a gang based in Njoro.

The suspects reportedly shared a photo on social media showing them with arrows and other weapons, prompting police to act, said Nakuru County criminal investigations officer-in-charge Anthony Sunguti on Monday.

The photo was shared on May 25, raising concerns among the public.

“The suspects are awaiting clearance from the office of the Directorate of Public Prosecutions before they are charged in court. They will be arraigned in the Nakuru Magistrate Court once investigations are complete,” Mr Sunguti said.

Detectives are also investigating a report from a resident of Njoro about threats of forcible evictions and attacks on individuals affiliated with one political grouping.

“We are yet to establish whether the four are linked to the threats but investigations are still ongoing. We have been working with various stakeholders, including the village elders and the police, to ensure we have all information relating to the threat to violence in the area,” Mr Sunguti added.

At least 25 arrows were seized from the suspects’ houses during their arrest.

Police suspect the four were preparing to cause violence during the election period.

The DCI boss said the National Police Service had deployed adequate resources to ensure peace and security prevail before, during and after the elections.

Mr Sunguti called upon Nakuru residents to use social media platforms responsibly and avoid activities likely to trigger violence.

The arrests come as Nakuru is in the spotlight over possible eruption of violence during election campaigns.

The National Cohesion and Integration Commission, in a report issued last week, listed the county among six with a high probability of experiencing violence during the August 9 elections.

The report ranked Nakuru second after Nairobi.

Parts of Njoro and Molo sub-counties, such as Nessuit, Marioshoni and Ndoswa, previously experienced bloody ethnic clashes that led to the deaths of dozens of people.

There have also been disputes involving land that borders the expansive Eastern Mau forest.

Residents previously urged the ministries of Lands and Interior to resolve the disputes.

The thorny issue of land and historical injustices have hampered development and harmonious coexistence in the region.

For instance, in September 2018, at least six people were killed and scores injured in tribal clashes in Nessuit, Njoro.

After the clashes, three politicians and an assistant chief were arraigned in a Nakuru court over the violence.

The three were charged with promoting and planning warlike activities.

In September 2020, one person was killed and seven others were injured in another round of tribal clashes in Nessuit, Mariashoni and Ndoswa.

Several houses were also torched during violence that rocked Sigaon, Tiritagoi, Nessuit, Cheptoroi centres and Kapkatet and Kapkarang villages in Njoro.