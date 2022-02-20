Nakuru women

From left: Naivasha MP Jayne Kihara, Nakuru Senator Susan Kihika, Njoro MP Charity Kathambi, Keroche CEO Tabitha Karanja

|

Nakuru

Prime

Nakuru women bucking trend in elective politics

By  Eric Matara

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Leading the pack are Senator Susan Kihika, who wants to unseat Governor Lee Kinyanjui.
  • Nakuru could be on course towards attaining gender equality in leadership, says lobbyist.

Should Nakuru voters continue with their trend of electing women, the county could have at least seven female leaders occupying the top seats, including the governor and the Woman Representative.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.