Nakuru woman and her 3 children buried in one casket

The bodies of a woman and her three children, who were burnt in a house fire in Nakuru County, were on Friday buried in one casket.

Alice Njeri, 32 and her children Francis Mwangi, 9, Lucy Nyambura, 6 and Samuel Kamau, 3, were burnt beyond recognition in Kahuho village in Elburgon, Nakuru County, in an arson attack.

Grief gripped family and friends during the burial service at Denderu village in Turi farm. The woman's husband, who was suspected to have had a hand in the arson attack, was arrested and arraigned in court.

A grave of Alice Njeri and her children Francis Mwangi, Lucy Nyambura and Samuel Kamau at Denderu village in Turi, Molo in Nakuru County in this photo taken on January 14,2022. Photo credit: John Njoroge | Nation Media Group

Molo Sub County Deputy County Commissioner Josphat Mutisya said the bodies were retrieved from the burnt house on Friday last week.

During the burial service, Mr John Muraya, a member of the family said they decided to bury the bodies in one casket since they were burnt beyond recognition.

Financial support

"Leaders and residents gave us financial support but we decided to put the remains in body bags provided by Nakuru County government before burying them in one casket," said Mr Muraya.

During an interview with Nation.Africa, Mr Muraya called on families to open up and share their problems instead of killing each other.

Mourners carry the casket containing the remains of a woman and her three children on January 14, 2022. Photo credit: John Njoroge | Nation Media Group

Samuel Maina, a member of the Nyumba Kumi Initiative blamed the rising cases of murder to alcohol and drug abuse.

"We call on the government not to be reluctant in fighting the drugs and consumption of illicit liquor in the area. Many young people have died as a result of these illicit brews," said Mr Maina.