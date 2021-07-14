Ms Sarah Joslyn and Kihika Kimani
File | Nation Media Group

Nakuru

Prime

Nakuru tycoons’ families locked in bitter inheritance battles

By  Eric Matara

Nation Media Group

Nakuru County, the headquarters of the former Rift Valley Province, is considered to be the de facto political capital of Kenya. Not only have major political and economic decisions been made by the powers-that-be from this metropolitan town, it has been the stomping ground of the rich and famous sons of Kenya.

Editor's picks

More from Counties

  1. We're ready for Kiambaa poll, says IEBC

  2. Family agonises over missing son seized by ATPU officers in Lamu

  3. Nakuru seeks to elevate Molo and Gilgil towns to municipalities

  4. Aisha Jumwa murder trial postponed again

  5. PRIME Homa Bay ICU down over staff shortage

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.