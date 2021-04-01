Nakuru turns to boreholes, water pans amid rising dental, skeletal problems

Nakuru Governor Lee Kinyanjui commissioning the Akuisi borehole in Subukia, in August 19, 2020.

Photo credit: Eric Matara | Nation Media Group

By  Eric Matara

Nation Media Group

The Nakuru County government has turned to boreholes to supply its residents with water after the Sh38 billion Itare dam project in Kuresoi sub-county stalled.

Editor's picks

More from Counties

  1. Lamu MCA convicted on drug traffickers attempted escape charges

  2. Police recover beams vandalised from Makupa bridge, arrest two

  3. Revealed: More men than women take Covid-19 jab in Nakuru

  4. We’ll settle pending bills by end of fiscal year, Marsabit assures suppliers

  5. Shops on Kisumu streets removed

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.