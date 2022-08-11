Nakuru Town West MP Samuel Arama survives UDA wave, retains seat

Nakuru Town West MP Samuel Arama has defied the United Democratic Alliance wave in the county to retain his seat for a second consecutive term.

Mr Arama (Jubilee) was declared winner after garnering 34,899 votes against his rival Daniel Githengi Kamau’s (UDA) 29,343 in the tightly contested race.

Announcing the results at the Moi Secondary School constituency tallying centre, returning officer Moses Ahete said 69,907 ballot papers were cast at 177 polling stations.

Of these, 770 were rejected.

In the presidential race, Azimio leader Raila Odinga garnered 36,824 votes and Kenya Kwanza flagbearer William Ruto received 32,982.

Samuel Arama celebrates victory with his wife after he retains Nakuru town West constituency member of Parliament seat for third time , at Moi secondary school tallying center in Nakuru on August 11,2022 Photo credit: Cheboite Kigen | Nation Media Group

Roots Party leader George Wajackoyah managed 211 votes and Agano Party’s David Waihiga Mwaure 119.

In his acceptance speech, Mr Arama thanked the electoral agency for what he said was a peaceful, free and fair election.

He extended an olive branch to his rivals, saying he would work with them to serve the people of Nakuru Town West.