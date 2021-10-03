Nakuru's new fire station to boost disaster response

Nakuru County government is banking on a Sh174 million ultra-modern fire station, built at the heart of Nakuru town, to boost response to fire tragedies as it awaits to be awarded a city status charter.

The modern fire station, which is now complete, was built within the premises that previously hosted the Old Town Hall Chambers, near the Kenya Postal Corporation of Kenya offices.

According to Governor Lee Kinyanjui, the ultra-modern fire station will serve as a command centre.

"We are currently purchasing modern equipment and recruiting more staff to the firefighting department. By next year, we want to have more fire engines stationed in Nakuru, Naivasha and other areas like Gilgil, Molo, to help fight fire outbreaks,” said Mr Kinyanjui in an interview with the Nation.

Boost firefighting services

Governor Kinyanjui revealed that the modern fire station will boost firefighting services as Nakuru becomes a city.

“My administration is keen to boost disaster management and handling of emergencies including fires. The fire station will be equipped with modern firefighting vehicles and communication equipment that will increase the effectiveness of the department," added the county chief.

Stung by past cases of fire tragedies that led to deaths loss of property worth millions of shillings, Nakuru County government in 2019 embarked on an ambitious plan to reinvigorate its disaster preparedness.

Lack of enough firefighting equipment always left residents helpless every time a fire broke out.

Recently, the fire disaster management in Nakuru received a major boost following the acquisition of two fire engines valued at Sh113 million.

The county now has a total of five fire engines distributed across the county in Molo, Naivasha and Nakuru town among other areas.

Trained firefighters

According to Governor Lee Kinyanjui, the new fire engines will be manned by a trained team of 32 firefighters.

The county also has a back-up water bowser that has been modified for use on huge fires.

Governor Kinyanjui says the county plans to acquire more fire engines to enhance preparedness.

Initially, in case of a fire broke out in the far-flung areas of Kuresoi, for example, residents were forced to wait for a fire engine to be dispatched from Nakuru town. This led to loss of lives and destruction of property worth millions of shillings.

Water hydrants

The county government is also rooting for the establishment of water hydrants in various institutions including schools.

In June 2015, the county government lost a fire-fighting engine in Salgaa after residents torched it.

The engine, worth over Sh40 million was set ablaze by demonstrators, protesting against former governor Kinuthia Mbugua's failure to undertake development in the region.

The protesters said the area had been neglected, leading to poor living conditions due to poor drainage systems.