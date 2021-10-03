Nakuru's new fire station to boost disaster response

The Sh174million ultra-modern fire station built at the heart of Nakuru town which is now complete. It is expected to boost fire tragedies preparedness as Nakuru town awaits a city status charter.

Photo credit: Eric Matara | Nation Media Group

By  Eric Matara

Nation Media Group

Nakuru County government is banking on a Sh174 million ultra-modern fire station, built at the heart of Nakuru town, to boost response to fire tragedies as it awaits to be awarded a city status charter.

