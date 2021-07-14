Nakuru seeks to elevate Molo and Gilgil towns to municipalities

 A view of Molo town in Nakuru County in this photo taken on June 27, 2021. 

Photo credit: John Njoroge | Nation Media Group

By  Mercy Koskey

What you need to know:

  • According to the Urban Areas and Cities Act, for a town to be elevated to a municipality it should have a population of at least 50,000 residents.

  • Gilgil Sub-County has a population of 185,209 while Molo Sub-County has a population of 156,732 people as per the 2019 Kenya population census.

Buoyed by its elevation into a city, Nakuru County now plans to elevate Gilgil and Molo towns to municipalities with an aim of attracting more investors.

