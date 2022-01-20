Nakuru seeks 30 workers for its new cancer centre

Nakuru Governor Lee Kinyanjui.

Nakuru Governor Lee Kinyanjui. His administration has announced plans to hire over 30 medical workers for its new cancer centre at Nakuru Level Five Hospital.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Eric Matara

Nation Media Group


Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.