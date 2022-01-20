Nakuru seeks 30 workers for its new cancer centre













The Nakuru County government has announced plans to hire over 30 medical workers for its new cancer centre at Nakuru Level Five Hospital.

The County Public Service Board has advertised the key positions of radiation oncologist, therapy radiographer, radiation physicist and oncology nurses.

"The medical staff will undertake general diagnosis, care and treatment and rehabilitation of cancer patients. More residents will access the care they need,” Health executive Gichuki Kariuki told the Nation.

“The facility will save them from travelling long distances and incurring costs in search of cancer treatment at national referral facilities.”

She added: "Patients will get access to cheap, quality and timely treatment in Nakuru.”

Radiology centre complete

The Sh500 million modern radiology centre is complete and has been equipped with cancer treatment equipment.

It has modern brachytherapy, LINAC and CT simulator machines to treat various forms of cancer.

Patients previously had to travel to Kenyatta National Hospital in Nairobi or Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital in Eldoret for treatment.

The new treatment centre is good news for cancer patients in the South Rift region. Starting this year, they will no longer travel to other counties for treatment.

The new facility will be a major boost to the oncology centre that has served thousands of patients since May 2018.

The oncology clinic and the radiotherapy facility will now provide a one-stop centre for cancer patients.

Uhuru’s pledge

The radiotherapy facility fulfils a pledge made by President Uhuru Kenyatta at the burial ceremony for the late Bomet Governor Joyce Laboso in 2019.

President Kenyatta said his government would invest more in the fight against cancer.

In 2018, Governor Lee Kinyanjui opened an oncology centre at Nakuru Level Five Hospital, offering cancer management services, including chemotherapy, to over 40,000 people.