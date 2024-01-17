Nakuru security guard quits after harrowing night-time attack​

When Michael Odhiambo counts his blessings, the gift of being alive today tops the list after surviving a harrowing robbery attack on Saturday night that left him seriously injured.

Odhiambo, who is currently receiving treatment at Nakuru Referral and Teaching Hospital, narrowly escaped death after being attacked by armed robbers at his workplace.

The security guard had been assigned to guard a construction site in Teachers area, Nakuru City, where he had been working since last month.

On Saturday night, he reported to work at 6pm to relieve his daytime colleague, who handed over his responsibilities and work tool – a torch.

The routine at the site was to make rounds to make sure everything was in order. Satisfied with his inspections, he stationed himself at the main entrance, keeping a watchful eye over the site.

Around midnight, however, Odhiambo spotted movement at the back of the site.

Armed only with a torch, he investigated the source of the commotion and came face to face with three robbers armed with crude weapons.

According to him, they had gained access to the site by breaking through the fence of a nearby church and were moving towards the construction site.

One of the assailants ambushed Odhiambo from behind, overpowered him, tied him up, blindfolded him and dragged him to a secluded corner, demanding the keys to the main warehouse.

Violent struggle

He refused to cooperate and this defiance angered the attackers, leading to a violent struggle in which Odhiambo was stabbed in the stomach, leaving him writhing in pain.

For three hours, as their victim groaned in pain in the dark, the attackers managed to get hold of the keys, gain access to the warehouse and steal building materials of unknown value.

After they left, Odhiambo managed to call for help at dawn, and passers-by rushed to the scene.

He was taken to Nakuru Referral and Teaching Hospital for treatment, from where he spoke to the Nation.

"During the day, I work as a casual labourer, mostly on construction sites, and at night as a security guard. I am trying to save for my school fees. I really want to advance my studies and later help my family," Odhiambo said during the interview.

In 2022, a year after completing secondary school, he secured a job with a security company in Nakuru County.

Odhiambo said his goal was to save money for future school fees by balancing his work as a casual labourer during the day and as a security guard at night.

"I don't think I will go back to security work. I almost lost my life trying to protect my employer's property. I will just look for another source of livelihood," he said.

Nakuru North police boss Mwangi Ng’ang’a confirmed that an investigation into the matter was underway.

He said that while no arrests have been made, police are actively pursuing the suspects who are still at large.