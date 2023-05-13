Nakuru radio presenter speaks of ordeal in the hands of robbers

Presenters at Mwinjoyo FM, a gospel radio station based in Nakuru, were rudely interrupted by armed thugs who brought the show to a halt.

One of the presenters, John (not his real name), who spoke to Mtaa Wangu on condition of anonymity, said that the traumatic ordeal lasted about 30 minutes.

"There were eight of us in the studio for Thursday's Kigosho show, which runs from 8pm to 12am. As we were finishing the show, four intruders came into the studio and took over, ordering us to lie on the floor," he says.

He notes that six of the eight were the Kigosho crew and two were individuals who lived in the building that houses the studio.

In the video, the attackers, who stormed the station with their faces covered by scarves, were armed with guns and pangas.

One of the thugs can be heard saying: "Zima hiyo kitu. Zima haraka. (Turn that thing off. Turn it off quickly)", ordering the presenters to either go off air or stop the live recording they were doing during the show.

They also ordered the presenters in the studio to get down on the floor.

The presenters comply and all lie on the floor. Not satisfied, a man with a gun attacks one of the people in the studio.

"Nini unafanya wewe? (What are you up to?) the robber threatens before kicking the person on the floor.

According to John, the assaulted colleague was trying to reach for his phone to call for help when the thugs saw him and started kicking him.

When the thugs realised there was CCTV in the studio, they asked where it was. They can be heard asking "CCTV ziko wapi" (where are the CCTV cameras) and a gentleman in the studio replies that he does not know exactly where they are.

Throughout the video, one of the robbers is stationed at the door, keeping an eye out for people coming in.

The video ends after one of the robbers notices that the presenters are streaming live on Facebook. "Zima hiyo kitu. Si naona hapo mko Facebook live" (Turn that thing off. I can see you are live on Facebook), said a robber armed with a panga.

"After the live stream was cut off, the robber demanded money from everyone present and took our phones," John recalls.

He says the robbers made off with valuables including phones, an unknown amount of money they had collected from people in the studio and bags belonging to guests.

He then confirms that no studio equipment was stolen, although the CCTV camera was destroyed by the robbers.