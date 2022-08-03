Nakuru political leaders unite in calling for peace during elections

Leaders in cosmopolitan Nakuru County have united and intensified efforts to promote peace and harmony before, during, and after the General Election slated for Tuesday next week.

Led by Nakuru Governor Lee Kinyanjui, the leaders on Wednesday called on communities in Nakuru to remain united.

Governor Kinyanjui, in an interview with the Nation, reiterated his call for unity and peaceful coexistence among all communities.

“Nakuru is a cosmopolitan county with huge pockets of Kalenjins, Kikuyus, Luos, Luhya, Kisiis, Kambas, Maasais and other communities,” he said.

“I urge the various communities that live in Nakuru to coexist and embrace peace as we go to the elections next week. Elections will come and go, but life will continue."

The governor yesterday called on politicians, church leaders and elders in the county to come out and preach peace and unity.

He said residents should embrace harmony to set a good example for the rest of Kenyans in other parts of the country.

He warned politicians against polarising the county, saying he has taken charge to ensure no politician causes divisions among voters.

Other leaders who have come out to push for a peaceful election include MPs Samuel Arama (Nakuru West), Charity Kathambi (Njoro), Joseph Tonui (Kuresoi South), Kuria Kimani (Molo) and Raymond Moi (Rongai).

Speaking in Nakuru town, Mr Tonui asked residents of Nakuru, especially in Molo, Kuresoi and Njoro, to embrace peace before, during and after the polls.

“As the MP of Kuresoi, I am a leader of very many communities living in the area. I want to humbly request the electorate to embrace peace even as they exercise their democratic right,” said Mr Tonui.

“I also urge fellow politicians to be cautious of their utterances during this critical period. As leaders, let us avoid utterances and hate messages that may cause divisions among communities living in Nakuru.”

At the grassroots, peace crusaders, elders and community leaders are spreading messages of harmony and togetherness.

Past election cycles were tense, with conflicts in various parts of Nakuru.

To forestall such occurrences this year, the government, election stakeholders and the community have reinforced peace messages ahead of the polls, disseminating peace messages and breaking stereotypes.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i, who visited Nakuru on Tuesday, assured Rift Valley residents and other Kenyans that the government was ready and prepared to offer adequate security.

Dr Matiang'i met with senior security officials from the Rift Valley region in Molo, where he revealed plans to scale up the presence of the police, including the dreaded anti-riot GSU officers, in various parts of the region.

“We met to review the security situation in the region ahead of the polls,” said Dr Matiang’i.

“Based on the review and recommendations by the National Security Council, more security personnel will be deployed to various parts of the Rift Valley including Eldoret in Uasin Gishu County and Molo, Njoro, Kuresoi South and Kuresoi North in Nakuru to ensure residents are safe as the country goes to polls.”